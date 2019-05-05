|
David Alan Mathis
Port Ludlow - David Alan Mathis, 79, of Port Ludlow, WA, passed away on April 25, 2019. Born on August 15, 1939, to Floyd and Maudie (Allen) Mathis, Dave went on to graduate from Puyallup High School, and attend Yakima Valley Community College and Bates Vocational School in Tacoma. Dave honorably served his county in the US Air Force from 1959-1963 and was stationed in Japan. He married Martha Sawyer on May 15, 1965 in Tacoma, WA. Dave worked at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Keyport as an Electronic Technician, and retired after 26 years. Dave also served as the Bridgehaven Water District Manager at Port Ludlow from 1995-2019. He was a member of North Kitsap Baptist Church, and in his spare time, enjoyed sailing, RVing with family, and bird watching. David is preceded in death by his parents. David's memory will live on with his loving wife of nearly 54 years, Marti of Port Ludlow, WA; sons, Kyle Alan Mathis (Kathy) of Santa Cruz, Bolivia, Korben Aaron Mathis (Jonna) of Poulsbo, WA; daughter, Kristine Ann Vernon-Cole (Chris) of Poulsbo, WA; brother, Ron Mathis of Arizona; sister, Susan Kandle of Puyallup, WA; 8 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at North Kitsap Baptist Church on Saturday, May 18th at 1:00pm. Memorial donations can be made to North Kitsap Baptist Church, Steve and Cathy Crawford ministry, 20516 Little Valley Rd, Poulsbo, WA 98370. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com . Your kind, gentle spirit will always be remembered by your family. We love you forever, Dave.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 5, 2019