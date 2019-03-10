|
David Andrew Domansky
Poulsbo, WA
David Andrew Domansky passed away peacefully on March 1st, 2019 at his home in Poulsbo, Washington in the warm embrace of family and friends after a long war of attrition with colon cancer. Dave was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 21, 1963 to John Domansky and Wanda Domansky of Kettering, Ohio, who survive him. He is also survived by his children Andrew and Ella and his former wife Dr. Angela Droz, all of Bainbridge Island, Washington; his brother John Domansky and sister-in-law Rosemary Domansky of Kettering, Ohio, his nephew Jonathan Domansky of Cleveland, Ohio, and his niece Emily Freimuth and her husband Eric of Springboro, Ohio.
Dave was raised in Centerville, Ohio and was a 1985 graduate of American University in Washington, DC and a 1988 graduate of the College of William and Mary School of Law. After law school he joined Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, where he spent 12 years in the firm's New York, Washington, DC and Tokyo offices, representing clients in the development and finance of infrastructure projects. His law practice enabled him to work on projects in the United States and abroad, including Pakistan, India, Australia, England and South Korea. He moved to the Seattle area in 2001, and served as a partner in the Seattle offices of Preston, Gates & Ellis (now K&L Gates), Davis, Wright Tremaine, and Bracewell LLP. Dave formed many enduring friendships over the years and, following his diagnosis with a recurrence of colon cancer in October 2014, his spirits were buoyed by his friends from Alter High School, including John Fitzgerald, Brian Murphy, Steve Hanson, Tom Shanley and Timothy Bechert, his law school comrades Steve Frazier, Parker Brugge, Kevin Sargis, Paul Kugler, John Marshall Jones and Jack Dougherty, and friends and former colleagues Glen Smith, Alan Swirski, Jeff Tomasevich, Gregory Schaffer and Curt Hineline. If laughter is the best medicine, he was over-prescribed by these gentlemen. His gratitude for their words of support and encouragement cannot be overstated.
There will be a visitation at the Stone Chapel in Poulsbo, WA on Thursday, March 14th from 5:00-8:00PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on March 15th at 12PM at St. Olaf's Catholic Church in Poulsbo, Washington. Dave was a firm believer in the power of education to transform children's lives and before his death established a scholarship fund at The Island School on Bainbridge Island, Washington. In lieu of flowers, Dave requested that contributions be made to the scholarship fund at The Island School, 8553 NE Day Road, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110, Attn: Loretta Morgan. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 10, 2019