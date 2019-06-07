Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Faith Community Bible church
3648 F street
Bremerton, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for David Branch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Branch


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Branch Obituary
David Branch

- - David Branch went to be with the lord on May 31th 2019. David was born June 13th 1925 to his parents David and Bessie Branch, raised in Tacoma Wa.

David married Carolyn Fein on October 25th 1962 and was married for 56 years.

His brother Glenn Branch and his daughter Deborah Denny proceeded him in death. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Branch and his sister Evelyn Stephens, also his four daughters Beth, Judy, Clara, Barbara and 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren.

David raised his family in Bremerton, Wa.

He was drafted into the army and served 2 years. David also worked in the Puget sound naval shipyard for 35 years and retired in 1985.

David loved to do wood working, crossword puzzles, enjoyed going to church, loved watching wrestling and old time TV shows.

David was truly loved by all and will be missed dearly.

His memorial at Faith Community Bible church. 3648 F street Bremerton, Wa. 98312. On Friday June 14th 2019 at 1 pm.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.