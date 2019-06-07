|
David Branch
- - David Branch went to be with the lord on May 31th 2019. David was born June 13th 1925 to his parents David and Bessie Branch, raised in Tacoma Wa.
David married Carolyn Fein on October 25th 1962 and was married for 56 years.
His brother Glenn Branch and his daughter Deborah Denny proceeded him in death. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Branch and his sister Evelyn Stephens, also his four daughters Beth, Judy, Clara, Barbara and 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren.
David raised his family in Bremerton, Wa.
He was drafted into the army and served 2 years. David also worked in the Puget sound naval shipyard for 35 years and retired in 1985.
David loved to do wood working, crossword puzzles, enjoyed going to church, loved watching wrestling and old time TV shows.
David was truly loved by all and will be missed dearly.
His memorial at Faith Community Bible church. 3648 F street Bremerton, Wa. 98312. On Friday June 14th 2019 at 1 pm.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 7, 2019