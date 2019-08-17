|
David F. Wade
Port Angeles - On May 19, 2019, David F. Wade of Port Angeles, WA passed away peacefully in the Grace of his God.
David was born in Boston Massachusetts on October 1, 1938 to Ira and Alberta Ellis Wade, and he was raised as a farm boy in rural New Hampshire.
After graduating Alton High School, he served four years in the U.S. Navy and then completed a four-year machinist apprenticeship at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Over the years, he worked at several Naval installations and retired from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in 1993.
Besides his parents, David was pre-deceased by his twin brother Donald F. Wade, his brother Delmas F. Wade, his sister Dorothy F. Hagle, and his grandson Thomas Wade.
He is survived by Linda, his wife of 57 years, his daughter Jeanie and husband Corry Brown, his son David Wade II, his daughter Melanie and husband Guy Fowler, his son Timothy Wade and wife Edna, and his dear sister Della Wade Jordan. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Seth Wade, Sage Brown, Brittany Brown, Nicole (Wade) Rodriguez, Maria Wade and Emily (Fowler) Beamenderfer, and great granddaughter Mia Rodriguez.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 17, 2019