|
|
David Glen Stickney
Silverdale - David Glen Stickney, 85, of Crista Shores Senior Living, Silverdale, WA passed away on July 29, 2019. He was born on January 19, 1934 in Duluth, MN to Lewis and Nellie (Hagen) Stickney. A graduate of Denfeld High School in Duluth, David was a Minnesota State champion in high school debate and a national champion in extemporaneous speech. He attended the University of Minnesota at Duluth where he ran distance and captained his college track team.
David married Pauline Helge of Cloquet, Mn August 24, 1956 in Duluth, MN. He worked for IBM Corporation in Los Angeles and Seattle for over 30 years.
David was an adult Bible teacher in Bellevue, Bremerton, and Poulsbo Churches over the past 50 years. At Crista Shores, his ministry continued and he has been a Gideon for four decades.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Arline (Finneran) and Elizabeth (Dufeck); and brother, James. David's memory will live on with his loving wife of nearly 63 years, Pauline; daughter, Paula (David) Tamm of Poulsbo, WA; sons, Michael (Vicki) of Phoenix, AZ, Lawrence (Polly) of Addy, WA, and Thomas (Deborah) of Sammamish, WA; brother Donald Lee "Bud" Stickney of Oceanside, CA; 20 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on August 10th at 2:00pm at Liberty Bay Presbyterian Church in Poulsbo. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com.
Arrangements entrusted to The Stone Chapel Poulsbo Mortuary.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 4, 2019