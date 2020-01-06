|
|
David Jay Degnan
Age 48. Born 1971 in Bremerton, WA to David and Frances Lowry Delk. After David Delk's untimely death, adopted by James Degnan. Served in the United States Army as a Combat Engineer. Worked at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and later as a boiler inspector. Passed after a long battle with brain cancer to be reunited with his wife, Jennifer. Survived by his beloved children (David and Rachel), siblings (Kristen and Andrew), and parents. Jay will be remembered for his humor, affable nature, and many artistic talents. He was a big brother to many and will be greatly missed. His memorial will be at Central Kitsap Presbyterian Church in Silverdale, WA at 2pm on January 11th. All are invited.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020