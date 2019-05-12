|
|
David King
Port Orchard - David King, formerly of Port Orchard, SKHS class of 1980, passed away on 4/25/19 after a 10 year battle with cancer.
He was kind, patient, faithful, and trustworthy. A good man that cancer could not destroy even as it took his life. He is now at rest with his Heavenly Father.
He is survived by wife Shannon (formerly McLaren), sons Bryan, and Brandyn, mother Verlene King, siblings Debi (Cyle) Jones, Denise (Jim) Sperling, Dan (Kathleen) King, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Wayne.
Services will be 5/18/19 at 1pm at Fellowship Bible Church, 3806 Portland Ave. Tacoma.
Online messages can be left at
edwardsmemorial.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 12, 2019