David L. Heeter
Bremerton - We hold in our hearts the life of David L. Heeter of Bremerton, WA, who passed away unexpectedly, May 23, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way. Dave was born March 10, 1948 in Detroit,
Michigan, the son of Don and Joan Heeter. He graduated from Bainbridge Island High School in 1966. He then attended Olympic College where he met his wife Cindy after getting his attention by giving him a little kick in the hallway. Unbeknownst to either of them, they had met a year earlier while Cindy was cruising downtown with her future sister-in-law, Kris Higgs. Dave then went on to UW, where he majored in Psychology. He had a long and successful career in the flooring business, mostly recently at Ames Flooring and Interiors. Dave and Cindy were married December 29, 1967. 51 years later, Cindy's best friend and soul mate lives on in her heart until she meets him again. Dave is survived by his loving wife Cindy, son Ross (Alison), daughter Kelly, brother Bob (Jan), grandchildren Austin (Makayla),
Kyler, Sutton, Trace, Hudson, Hattie and including cherished extended family and friends. Dave is predeceased by his parents and brother Paul. Below is a tribute to Dave, written by his son, Ross Heeter. Myfamily lost a great one today, my dad, Dave Heeter. Dad, husband, friend, family, brother and papa to his treasured grandchildren, he always had a story and warm smile ready. He never met someone he didn'tfirst consider a friend. His passion and creativity inspired those around him; an artist/sculptor, musician, chef/restaurateur, author and most importantly Captain of the Kokomo, all in his free time from his long and successful career as a businessman. While his illness was sudden, he was surrounded by the love offriends and family over the lastfew days. While we will miss him greatly, we keep with us the precious memories and can attempt to live our days with the same love and compassion he showed all. A little more about that music... Dave spent his early days competing in and winning Battle of the Bands, then in the 70's and 80's he entered his songwriting era where he wrote folk and soft rock ranging in style from Gordon Lightfoot to John Sebastian. While he never left music, he spent the majority of the focused on his family and business, only to pick songwriting back up in the 2000's when my sister's kids were young, including having written the familyfavorite, "Christmas in the Country" for his grandkids and eventually joining and occasionally leading a church band. Celebration of Life June 15th, 2-5pm at Kitsap Golf and Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Newlife Church (Youth & Children's Programs - Bremerton/Silverdale) or East-West Outreach (Bainbridge Island).
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 9, 2019