Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kitsap Trap and Skeet Club
Hwy 3
Bremerton, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for David Rosser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lee Rosser Jr.


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Lee Rosser Jr. Obituary
David Lee Rosser, Jr.

Boston Mass, WA

Beloved son and brother passed away on January 25, 2019. David was born on November 1, 1968 to Betty Jean Rosser (Wickenhofer) and David Lee Rosser Sr. in Boston, Mass.

David enjoyed listening to music and spending time with friends and family.

David is survived by his mother, Betty J Rosser (Wickenhofer); and sister, Tina L Murie.

A celebration of life will be held on March 27th at the Kitsap Trap and Skeet Club on Hwy 3, Bremerton from 1 to 5.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.