David Lee Rosser, Jr.
Boston Mass, WA
Beloved son and brother passed away on January 25, 2019. David was born on November 1, 1968 to Betty Jean Rosser (Wickenhofer) and David Lee Rosser Sr. in Boston, Mass.
David enjoyed listening to music and spending time with friends and family.
David is survived by his mother, Betty J Rosser (Wickenhofer); and sister, Tina L Murie.
A celebration of life will be held on March 27th at the Kitsap Trap and Skeet Club on Hwy 3, Bremerton from 1 to 5.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 8, 2019