Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
5303 KITSAP WAY
BREMERTON, WA 98312
(360) 377-3836
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Antony of Egypt Episcopal Church
11885 Old Frontier Rd
Silverdale, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Durfee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Loyd Durfee


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Loyd Durfee Obituary
David Loyd Durfee, age 80, passed away peacefully with his wife and minister by his side on April 6, 2019, at Clearbrook Inn in Silverdale, Washington, following complications from heart disease.

David was born in Fort Benning, Georgia on June 23, 1938, to a military family. He was raised throughout the United States and for some time in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, while he father was stationed there. Dave enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduating from Annapolis Naval Academy in 1963. Both his father and grandfather, as well as some of his uncles, graduated from West Point. David was proud to be the first family member to join the Navy. He served in the supply chain during the Viet Nam war and helped to keep the river patrol boats supplied. After he completed his service, he met his wife Vivian M. Durfee in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They wed in 1975. Immediately following their wedding, the newlywed Durfees relocated to Kitsap County, where Dave accepted a position as a mechanical engineer at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Dave retired early from the shipyard to pursue his passion in music and model trains. He was an avid cello player and played in both the Bainbridge Island Orchestra and Bremerton Symphony, respectively. He also wrote program notes for the Bremerton Symphony under the direction of conductor Bontrager. David enjoyed classical music with a particular fondness for Dvorak. He also taught cello lessons to local youth. Dave's interest in model trains led him to develop lifelong friendships with like-minded collectors with whom he has met regularly for many, many years.

David is survived by wife Vivian and a Basset Hound named Daisy, niece Dana Durfee in Tennessee, nephews Thomas and Donald Durfee in Florida, sister-in-law Sue (Jon) Hartzler and their children Cindy and Scott in Virginia, and brother-in-law William (Nancy) Renshaw and their son William in Pennsylvania. David's brother Thomas Durfee preceded him in death on January 28, 2019 at age 77.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1pm at St. Antony of Egypt Episcopal Church, 11885 Old Frontier Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Antony of Egypt Episcopal Church or a charity of your choosing. Please visit Dave's full life story at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis Funeral Chapel
Download Now