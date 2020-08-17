David Melvin Allen



David Melvin Allen passed away on February 11, 2020, at his home. Born March 9, 1958, to Ernest and Ola Allen in Bremerton WA.



Survived by son Gary Lee Allen of New Mexico. Sister Vicki Johnstone of Bremerton WA. Brothers Carl (Paula) Allen of Stevenson WA. Gordy (Terri) of Bremerton WA. David was preceded in death by his Father; Brother, Gary D. Allen; Brother-In-Law, B.J. Johnstone. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be missed by all his family and friends.



There will be a Celebration of Life gathering for family and close friends at a future date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store