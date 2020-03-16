|
|
David Michael Nall
October 19th, 1960 - March 9th, 2020
Long term Kitsap County resident, David Michael Nall, 59, passed away at his residence in Port Orchard on March 9th, 2020. He was born in Brunswick, GA, on October 19, 1960 to David and Vianna (Rusert) Nall and was the oldest of three children. He was raised in a Navy family and lived in Brunswick GA, Port Hueneme CA, Silverdale WA, Jim Creek WA, Iwakuni Japan, and Woodbridge VA. His family moved back to their Olympic View house after his dad's Navy retirement in 1973. After the move back to Silverdale, Dave enjoyed many years of fishing on the Hood Canal.
Dave attended Central Kitsap Junior and High School (Class of 79) and enjoyed dancing, football, and baseball. Dave married the love of his life Teresa McClellan and became a father of two children Robert "Robbie" and Jacob "Jake". Dave and Teresa were happily married for almost 42 years.
Dave was a Boy Scout (Troop 1552) and his dad was the Scout Master. His Scout involvement shaped a lifelong passion for mountain climbing and hiking. He achieved the rank of Life Scout in the Boy Scouts and was awarded the distinguished order of the arrow award which exemplifies the Scout Oath and Law. His climbing achievements include summiting Mt. Rainer (2x), Mt Baker, Mt Adams, Mt Hood and many of the Olympic peaks. The Olympic Mountains were his favorite place to hike and he had many friends that would join him on his year round Olympic hiking excursions. He was known by his fellow hikers as a person of gregarious warmth and lively humor.
He worked his entire career at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard retiring after 38 years as a Nuclear instructor in 2015. During his tenure at PSNS he worked at many locations including Norfolk VA, Pearl Harbor HI, San Diego CA, and his favorite Yokosuka Japan. During his time in Yokosuka he made many local friends and led weekend excursions with PSNS workers to Mt. Fuji and other exotic Japanese locations.
After retirement he enjoyed working on his Port Orchard farm with his wife Teresa, hanging out with his sons, grandchildren and mother, hiking with his good friends, and working part time with his brother Rick. He also loved working with his co-volunteers at the Gig Harbor Peninsula FISH Food Bank and Community Services and giving back to the local community.
Dave will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Teresa, mother Vianna, son Robbie Nall (Stephanie), son Jacob Nall (Erin); his grandchildren Skie, Jameson, Brett, Destany, Brendan, Jazlynn, Wyatt/Riot; brothers Jim, Rick; sister in-laws Sue, Pam, Carrie; nephews Brandon, Zach, Austin, Benjamin, Alex; nieces Brittany, Brooke, Jordan, Jennifer, Heather, Jessica, Holly, Trista; and his hiking partner and former co-worker Kevin who was a great friend and by his side to the end.
Dave was preceded in death by his father David Nall.
The family is planning a celebration of life event after the Coronavirus scare has subsided. Please send an email to [email protected] to be placed on the future event notification list.
Donations may be made in his memory to Gig Harbor Peninsula FISH Food Bank and Community. (http://www.ghpfish.org/)
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020