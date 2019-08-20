|
David Pier "aka Gunnar" Martin
Kitsap - David Pier "aka Gunnar" Martin lost his battle with cancer August 1 2019. He was born in Portland Oregon on June 7 1940 to Jack and Marion (Pier) Martin. Born into a construction family, relocation was often and they lived in several different cities in Eastern Washington, but eventually settled in Edmonds where he graduated from Edmonds High School in 1958. In high school, he lettered in football and was a member of the Mount Baker Ski Patrol. Dave worked in several different fields including truck driving, surveying, and construction inspection. It wasn't until he took a job TVing sewer lines in Kitsap and Jefferson Counties that he decided that the field for him was septic design and never looked back
David was beloved by his family and was happiest surrounded by them. He cherished his wife Linda of 59 years and their 4 daughters, Joanne Bartlett, Donna Martin, Suzanne Martin, and Greta Martin along with his 5 grandchildren Erinn, Chloe, Gunnar, Castor, and Elke. David also remained close with his loving sisters Carol Martin and Judy Martin and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews as well as his long-time employee, friend and surrogate son Jess Godsalve He was preceded in death by granddaughter Zoe Grace Buhman, in August 2003.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the House of Awakened Culture at 7235 NE Parkway in Suquamish. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Suquamish Foundation, , or the in Dave's name.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 20, 2019