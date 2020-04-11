|
David Valentine Schumacher
David Valentine Schumacher passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital in Bremerton. He is survived by his older sisters, Patty Kitchen of Tennessee and Malvina Scott of Gig Harbor, and his children Darleen Garbrick of Everett, Sarena Schumacher of San Juan Island, John Schumacher of Poulsbo, and Jeff Schumacher of New Orleans, and 7 grandchildren. He will be laid to rest near family at Miller-Woodlawn Memorial Park in Bremerton. David was born in Yakima in 1939 to Tillie and John Schumacher. He grew up in Bremerton, attending Our Lady Star of the Sea, O'Dea High School in Seattle and earned his Mechanical Engineering Bachelor's degree from Seattle University. David served an exemplary 35-year career with the Department of the Navy working in the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. He retired in 1993. During retirement David had many and varied hobbies and projects. He enjoyed and excelled at the art of home brewing; building projects with his son John at construction sites; cooking and having family and friends around to share the meal. David created a second home for himself in Yuma, AZ where he had a neighborhood of friends and companions. He enjoyed the warm sunny Arizona winters at the house he built overlooking the Gila Mountains. He enjoyed riding his ATV on the desert trails, his bowling league, and watching the winter sunsets with a glass of whiskey. But whatever he was doing, he always made sure to be home in time for Seinfield. Although David was a man of few words, his actions spoke volumes. His love and commitment to his children and close friends is his legacy. David Schumacher was amazingly unique and a great man who will be dearly missed.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 19, 2020