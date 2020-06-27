Dr. Dean A. Hendrickson



Dr. Dean A. Hendrickson (age 75) of Silverdale, retired Navy Captain, passed away on June 22, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's disease. Dr. Hendrickson was an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon; he founded the Oral Surgery and Implant Clinic in Silverdale in 1991, followed by another clinic in Poulsbo.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Hjordis Hendrickson, of Glendive, Mt. He is survived and missed by his wife Carol; three children Wendy (Michael) Ricke, Quinn (Sokha) Hendrickson, and Scott (Davida) Hendrickson; grandchildren Eva, Hana, AJ, Natalie, Paisley, and Braydon. He is also survived by two sisters, Marilyn (Jim) Mischel of Glendive, Mt. and Jill (Marty) Mann of Kalispell, Mt.



Dr. Hendrickson's family would like to express their gratitude for the care given to him by the nurses and caregivers at Harbor House, Poulsbo, WA. And also to Multicare Hospice.



His funeral will be Monday, July 6th, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church (511 Veneta Ave., Bremerton, Wa); with Rosary at 10:30 am, and services at 11 am.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a donation to SmileTrain in Dr. Hendrickson's name.









