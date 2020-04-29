|
|
Dean Edward Ottmar
Silverdale, WA - Dean Edward Ottmar entered this world in Spokane, WA on October 5, 1930 and left this world peacefully on Friday April 17, 2020, at Clearbrook Inn Living Center in Silverdale, WA. Dean was the only child of Edward and Martha (Bechtel) Ottmar. He lost his father to a rock quarry accident in Chewelah, WA when he was 4 years old.
After the accident, Martha and Dean moved to Ritzville, WA where they resided for several years and Dean attended elementary school. Martha and Dean eventually moved to the Hangman Creek valley area of Spokane, WA where he attended junior high and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1948. He soon married his childhood sweetheart and love of his long, happy life, Lois Jean (Bush) Ottmar on January 29, 1951.
Dean joined the US Air Force in 1951 and was a Technical Sergeant Crew Chief jet mechanic maintaining F-94 Starfires during the Korean War. During this time, Dean and Lois began a family. Following his service, they returned back to Spokane, WA where Dean was hired by the Washington Water Power (now AVISTA) in building maintenance, later being promoted to natural gas serviceman.
In 1962, Dean was transferred to Clarkston, WA where he retired in 1989 from the Washington Water Power with 37 years of service. It was in both Spokane and Clarkston where they raised their family of three children.
Dean had many interests that kept him busy and brought him much joy. Early on, he enjoyed deer and bird hunting with friends in the Spokane area. Later, he continued that passion with his two sons on the Halsey Ranch outside of Anatone, Washington. Lots of traveling and camping with friends and families kept him very busy along with tinkering with cars.
Dean was especially fond of getting together with friends and family each Labor Day at Wallowa Lake in NE Oregon. Starting this tradition in 1963, it was not until health problems in 2008 did he miss a single rendezvous. He also enjoyed the daily trek to the local coffee shop to meet with friends and buddies from the Lewiston and Clarkston valley.
Dean was always very involved with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. He was very patriotic and a hard worker. Proud to have helped pull the wagon during most of his life. Only recently, with declining health, did he need to ride. Truly, an inspiring man who was a loving father and husband.
Dean is preceded in death by his father, Edward Ottmar (1934) of Chewelah, WA and his mother, Martha Ottmar Eaton (2005 at the age of 103) of Spokane, WA.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69+ years, Lois. Sons, Roger Ottmar (Barb Busse) of Lynnwood, WA and Steve Ottmar (Peggy) of Silverdale, WA and daughter, Kaye Fosmire (Mike) of Renton, WA. Grandchildren, Jessica Dobbins (Lexington, KY), Jared Ottmar (Seabeck, WA) Garret Fosmire (Renton, WA), Carly Wood (Black Diamond, WA), and 6 great-grandchildren.
Because of COVID-19 quarantine, no service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the or your local food bank.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020