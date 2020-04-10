Resources
Steubenville, OH - Denise M Scheffel, age 64, of Steubenville, OH, passed away at home of heart failure on 04/05/2020. She was born in Seattle, WA on 03/02/1956 to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Neyman. Denise attended Lubbock HS, Tx. Class of 1974 and Texas Tech Class of 1978. She loved her years as team mom in SKELL Baseball.

Denise is preceded by mother, Sharon Neyman; and sister, Kim Mulligan.

Denise is survived by life partner, Robert Welling; son, Rustin Scheffel; granddaughters, Shyla and Shyanne Scheffel of Steubenville, OH; brother, Chris Neyman and Joe Jr Neyman of Lubbock, TX; dad, Joseph Neyman and Kathy of Las Vegas, NV; and sister, Cheryl Backus of Peoria, IL.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
