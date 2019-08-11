|
|
Dennis D Reynolds
Port Angeles - Dennis Dean Reynolds was born on July 11, 1947, in Port Angeles, Washington to Mary Marguerite (Marge) Reynolds and William Mason Reynolds along with his twin brother David Joseph. Their parents and older brother Bill preceded Dennis in death. He is survived by his wife Tedi, brother Dave, younger brother Jeff, sister Sharon Freeland, sons Deron and Todd, daughter Jennifer, grandchildren Luna, Tyler and Shizuku, and the many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews he treasured.
Dennis obtained his Juris Doctorate from University of Washington Law School in 1972 and began his legal career with the Washington State Attorney General's Office in Olympia, Washington. From 1985 to 2008 Dennis was a partner in several major Seattle law firms before opening his solo practice, the Dennis D Reynolds Law Office on Bainbridge Island.
Dennis is remembered by his family, friends, colleagues and clients as a person who treasured relationships above all things. He was tirelessly available to support the people and issues for which he cared deeply.
A memorial mass is scheduled for 10 am on Saturday, August 17th at St Cecilia Church, 1310 Madison Ave N, Bainbridge Island, Washington, followed by a celebration of life reception at the same location. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to St Martins University, University of Washington Law School, The Seattle Repertory Theatre, The Fulcrum Foundation, or any cause for which you care deeply. Dennis is buried adjacent to his parents and brother at Ocean View cemetery in Port Angeles.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 11, 2019