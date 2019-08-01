|
Dennis H. Nixon
Gig Harbor - Our dear Dennis H. Nixon left this world to be with the Lord on July 27, 2019 in Gig Harbor, WA. Dennis was born on June 10, 1957 in Tacoma WA. Dennis is survived by his wife of 23 years, Maureen Nixon. Dennis had four children, Jennifer (Hong), Matthew (Jessica), Melissa (Steve) and Kristin (Jay), with four beautiful grandchildren and a wonderful extended family. He is also survived by his brothers Brian (Susan) and Doug (Sue) and his sister Janet. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brother Kevin and sister Karen.
Dennis was extremely devoted to his faith community. He spent decades dedicated to his church through coaching basketball teams, leading children on field trips that created lifelong memories and sharing his talents where they would be best leveraged. Dennis lovingly shared his construction talents with his faith community by volunteering to be the project manager to build the Parkland Lutheran School. The school building is one of Dennis's proudest accomplishments.
Dennis attended Pacific Lutheran University. He built a successful remodeling company then accepted a position as a manager at Pierce Transit. A brain aneurysm caused him to leave Pierce Transit to recover from what could have been a debilitating health challenge. He recovered and went on to be a successful small business owner ultimately enjoying the graduation to retirement.
Dennis loved his family more than anything. Nothing brought him greater joy. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, being a big kid himself. That and spending time with his three obnoxious puppies were his favorite things to do. Dennis was known for his powerful compassion, integrity and kindness towards others. He will be deeply missed.
A funeral service in memory of Dennis will be held on Saturday August 3rd at 11:00 am at Bethany Lutheran Church, 151 Tremont St, Port Orchard, WA 98366. Reception immediately following the service.
If you so desire, memorial donations may be made to: Bethany Lutheran Church, 151 Tremont St, Port Orchard, WA 98366 or Parkland Lutheran Church, 120 123rd St S, Tacoma, WA 98444
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 1, 2019