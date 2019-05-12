|
Dewayne Joseph Smith passed away April 22, 2019 at the age of 46. Dewayne was born November 30, 1972 to Emmett Smith, Jr. and Kay Smith of Crystal West Virginia. Dewayne was an honorably discharged Army veteran.
Dewayne was a devoted husband (Andrea Smith) and loving father (Andy Hammond & Devon Smith) of Bremerton, WA. He was also the youngest brother of three boys, (Darrell Smith of Clinton, NC & Dennis Smith of Crystal, WV).
Dewayne leaves behind four nieces, Tashaleka, Tiara, Jasmine, Briana and one nephew Detrick. Dewayne had two special cousins, Ronika Bompus and Tim Buckhannon that were very close to from childhood. Dewayne leaves behind a host of close cousins, friends & relatives.
There will be a celebration of Life at Tuell McKee May 17th, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 12 to May 15, 2019