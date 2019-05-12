Services
Tuell-McKee Funeral and Cremation Services of Bremerton - Bremerton
4843 Auto Center Way, Suite, A
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-5179
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Tuell-McKee Funeral and Cremation Services of Bremerton - Bremerton
4843 Auto Center Way, Suite, A
Bremerton, WA 98312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dewayne Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dewayne Joseph Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dewayne Joseph Smith Obituary
Dewayne Joseph Smith passed away April 22, 2019 at the age of 46. Dewayne was born November 30, 1972 to Emmett Smith, Jr. and Kay Smith of Crystal West Virginia. Dewayne was an honorably discharged Army veteran.

Dewayne was a devoted husband (Andrea Smith) and loving father (Andy Hammond & Devon Smith) of Bremerton, WA. He was also the youngest brother of three boys, (Darrell Smith of Clinton, NC & Dennis Smith of Crystal, WV).

Dewayne leaves behind four nieces, Tashaleka, Tiara, Jasmine, Briana and one nephew Detrick. Dewayne had two special cousins, Ronika Bompus and Tim Buckhannon that were very close to from childhood. Dewayne leaves behind a host of close cousins, friends & relatives.

There will be a celebration of Life at Tuell McKee May 17th, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 12 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now