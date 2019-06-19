|
|
Diane J. Jensen
- - June 2, 1943 ~ June 15, 2019
Diane J. Jensen has a new address. Heaven!
She was born to Clinton and Jean Atteridge June 2, 1943 in Fort Snelling, Mn. while her father was serving in the army. The family moved to Washington in 1946 settling in Bremerton where Diane grew up and graduated from West High School class of 1961.
After graduation she moved to Seattle to work. It was there she met the love of her life Jerry Jensen. They were married November 10, 1962 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church and were married 56 years. They had three children. Scott, Kathy and Christopher who she deeply loved. She was involved in all of their athletic activities with Tracyton PeeWees and Kitsap Tucks gymnastics while they were growing up. She was always so proud of their accomplishments.
Diane and Jerry moved to New Jersey with Jerry's job for six years before they retired. Then moved back "home" to build the house where they currently reside. She was a Christian and loved her Church at "New Hope" formerly "Living Word" in Silverdale where she attended regularly with her mother.
Diane is survived by her husband Jerry, children Scott (Jamie), Kathy (Brian) and Christopher as well as her six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Her sister Cheryl McCullough-Fredlender (Larry) and her cocker spaniel Toby Jensen who she loved so much as well as numerous cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents.
The family wishes to thank the medical staff at Harrison Hospital on 2 West for their exceptional skills and compassion during Diane's stay as well as her friends and staff at New Hope Church.
Services for Diane will be Saturday, June 22 at 11:00 AM at New Hope Church 3475 NW Carlton St . Silverdale.
In lieu of flowers it is her request, donations be made to New Hope Church.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 19, 2019