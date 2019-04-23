|
Dianne Louise (Schaefer) Verhelst
Bremerton -
1947-2019
Dianne Verhelst, of Bremerton, passed away on March 22, 2019 at St Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, AZ from a stroke at age 71. She was born to William and Shirley Shaefer on August 16, 1947 in Astoria, Oregon. She moved to Bremerton as a teenager with her mother and stepfather, Neil Frohman where she graduated from Bremerton's East High in 1965. She married Jack Verhelst on April 8, 1972.
He was preceded in death by her father, mother and step father. She is survived by her husband, Jack Verhelst, her two daughters, Jamie (Jonny) Haywood of Bremerton and Wendi (Shawn) Peterson of Tacoma, two stepsons John (Angala) Verhelst of New Braunfels, TX and Jeff (Shelley) Verhelst of Ingleside, TX, two brothers Doug (Donna) Schaefer of Hamden, CT and Charles (Becky) Frohman of Seabeck. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and a handful of great grandchildren.
A celebration of life open house will be held on May 18th, 2019 from 3-6 at the Bremerton Elks lodge - 4131 Pine Rd, Bremerton, WA 98310.
I lieu of flowers please make a donation in the memory of Dianne L Verhelst to the at .
