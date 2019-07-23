|
Dickie Lee Barnett
Kitsap - Dickie Lee Barnett, Born 10/28/1943 in Seattle, WA. A 1961 graduate of SKHS. He married the love of his life - Sandy Grohn in 1962. They raised two sons: Jerry (wife Allyson Oakley) and Jeff (wife Janee'). After high school, Dick joined the US Navy - serving as a Boatswain's Mate aboard Destroyers in the Pacifc. He established many lifelong friendships wherever he worked: starting at Boeing in the mid 1960's; then at PSNS as a crane operator in the early 1970's. He and Sandy owned & operated the Home Tavern "Retsil's only Tavern" for the remainder of that decade. He was a proud and dedicated member of the Handler's Racing Association - during the formulative years at Bremerton Raceway; where he and partner Bill Sadler ran their SuperStock 1969 CobraJet Mustang. Together they were pillars of the "Ford-power braintrust" in South Kitsap County. Dick's 1961 black Galaxy Starliner menaced local streets throughout the 1970's. He worked at Howe Ford in the early 1980's; then at Bangor SWFPAC as a crane operator from 1983 to 1988. Afterwards, he and Sandy retired to their beloved farm in the Methow Valley at Carlton. Dick was an avid spectator of NHRA Drag Racing for 60 years. He loved reading books; American history; antique and farm auctions; trout fishing; classic Rock & Roll (the original Woodstock movie was a perennial favorite) and cookouts with family & friends. He loved fireworks on the 4th of July; the land of the Skokomish Valley and the Okanogan; camping & bonfires; and most of all, family reunions at Conconully. In 2010, Dick returned to Port Orchard where he performed his swansong: the restorations of two classic Fords. He passed away at home on Tuesday 7/16 after a very stubborn battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents; his 2 brothers Dennis ("Denny") and John; and his nephew Danny. He is survived by his wife of 57 years; his two sons and four grandchildren: Odin, Bodhi, Elena and Luc.
Please join us for a celebration of his rich life: on Thursday 7/25 at 2pm; location: the Manchester Pub (2350 Colchester Drive)
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 23, 2019