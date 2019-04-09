|
Dickie M. Johnson
Bainbridge Island - Dickie Mae Johnson passed away March 30, 2019 at her home on Bainbridge Island, WA. Dickie was surrounded by loved ones. She was born May 28, 1941 to David John and Edith Adele Dunn in Port Angeles, WA. Dickie graduated from North Kitsap High School in 1959. Dickie married Bobby Johnson on August 2, 1959. Dickie was preceded in death by Her Parents, Sister Pearl Andersen of Port Angeles, WA and Brother David R Dunn of Bainbridge Island WA. Dickie is survived by sister Donna Palmer of Bainbridge Island, WA, son Scott (Melody) Johnson of Sequim, WA, two grand-daughters Tiffany Johnson and Sara Fancovic and two great grandsons Cameron Allen Fancovic and Owen Bradley Wentling. Nieces Heidi Owens of Poulsbo, Heather Church and Katy Dunn of Bainbridge Island, WA. Nephews David Dunn Jr of Bainbridge Island, WA, Andy and Erick Andersen of Port Angeles, WA. Dickie met her husband Bobby while he was stationed at the Nike Missile site in Poulsbo, WA. After Bobby was discharged, they moved to Paducah, KY for a period of four years. May 1964 Dickie and Bobby moved to Bainbridge Island, WA. Dickie worked at the Strawberry plant on Bainbridge Island, WA for a short time. Dickie worked on the Washington State ferries Winslow/Seattle run as a waitress/cook for twenty-six years. Dickie was a member of the Inland Boatmen's Union and retired in May 1991. Dickie enjoyed her family, camping, working in her flower gardens, cooking and sewing. Dickie has requested there will be no services.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 9, 2019