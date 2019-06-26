|
|
Dolores B. Green
Bremerton - Feb 7, 1929-Jun 19, 2019
Dolores was born in Alice, ND to Frank and Sophie Heinz. The family moved to Bremerton during WWII. She graduated from Bremerton High School in 1947. After high school she attended Bremerton Business College and worked as a secretary.
On May 24, 1952 she married James Green at Star of the Sea and became a Navy wife. She was a homemaker and raised four daughters. Dolores enjoyed camping, bingo and trips to the ocean and Reno. She loved people and made many friends throughout her life especially at Canterbury Manor where she lived for 11 years.
In 2015 she moved to assisted living at The Cottage in Bremerton. On June 19, 2019 Dolores passed peacefully with her family by her side.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Debbie Green, her parents and her sister Audrey Boren and brothers Dale and Lyle Heinz. She is survived by her daughters Gail Green of Silverdale, Cathy Jennings (John) of Bremerton and Sheri Clark (Herb) of Allyn, two grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Services will be June 29, at 11 am, Miller Woodlawn. Memorials may be made to Hospice at Franciscan Foundation PO Box 1502, Tacoma, WA 98401-9836
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 26, 2019