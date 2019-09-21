|
Dominga Ancheta
Port Orchard - Dominga Ancheta died peacefully on September 18, 2019, in Port Orchard, WA, after she suffered a stroke two years ago. She was 87 years old. Dominga was born to Bonifacio and Candida Garcia in Guinguinabang, San Juan, La Union, Philippines on March 27, 1932. She attended school in the Philippines. In January 1962 she married Juan Ancheta and in April of that same year moved to Port Orchard Washington. Dominga worked as a seamstress at Days, Inc. and CC Filson Company in Bremerton, WA. She also worked at the Dunes Motel retiring in 1997. She enjoyed cooking for friends and family, traveling and spending time on her small farm growing fruits, vegetables and flowers and selling at the local farmers market where she was a lifetime honorary member. She also loved dancing, fishing, and spending time at the casino. Dominga was preceded in death by her husband Juan; her parents Bonifacio and Candida; brothers Pedro Garcia, Jose Garcia and Crispiniano Garcia. Dominga is survived by her daughter Daisy Traylor of Italy and her grandsons Cameron and Chase Traylor of Port Orchard. She is also survived by her brothers Gennaro Garcia and Felix Garcia (Lilia) of Port Orchard and several nieces and nephews. Dominga lived the last two years of her life at Periquet Adult Family Home in Port Orchard. Words cannot express our gratitude to them for their love, care and the attention they gave her. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at St Gabriel's Catholic Church. Viewing at 10 am. Rosary at 10:30 with Mass to follow at 11 am. Burial will take place at Sunset Lane Cemetery.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 21, 2019