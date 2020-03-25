|
Don Hester
Don Hester passed away in Bremerton, Washington on March 21, 2020, from congestive heart failure, three months short of his 103rd birthday. Don was born in Port Orchard, Washington on July 5th, 1917. He was the son of Percy and Ella Lundberg Hester. He was also the grandson of two Port Orchard pioneers; Jetson and Alice Hester and John and Emma Lundberg.
He graduated from South Kitsap High School in 1936 where he played football under the coaching of his uncle Maynard Lundberg. After high school, Don played semi-professional baseball as a catcher for Bud's Dairy with his cousin Jack Burrell and former Bremerton mayor Glen Jarstad.
Don served his country during World War II in the army, stationed both in Australia and the jungles of New Guinea. After returning home, Don worked at a mill in Roseburg, Oregon, and as a car mechanic for his cousin, Russell Sweeny, in Gorst. He retired from the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as a tool room mechanic/foreman after 35 years, in 1978.
Don was honored for his work with the Little League Program in Port Orchard and was a member of the VFW sports group that laid the groundwork for the beginnings of Little League Baseball, also in Port Orchard. He served as coach of the VFW Little League team, along with Bob Todd for 12 years.
Don married Maxine McCowin Sommerfield on February 26, 1955, in Belfair, Washington. Maxine passed away in 2002. Dancing, bowling, golf, and camping were enjoyed by both Don and his wife, he was also a member of the Sons of Norway, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, and Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
Don is survived by three children, Marlene Noll, Shirley Sommerfield, and Mark Hester, along with four grandchildren, Tino DeLaRosa, Jennifer DeLaRosa, Adam Hester, and Alex Hester, as well as three great-grandchildren.
No funeral or graveside service will be offered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A memorial service may be offered at a later date. Don was a quiet, kind, easy-going man; always positive and with great wit. We'll miss you, dad.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020