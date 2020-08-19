1/1
Don K. Schoner
Don K. Schoner

Don K. Schoner left this world Saturday August 8, 2020 at 5:30 a.m. He was 94 years old.

He lived in the Silverdale area for a good part of his life. He owned Schoner Meat Co for many years.

He and his wife Janice moved to Chandler Arizona in 1996.

He had a spirited personality which we will miss! Always up on current affairs and sports, remarkable for someone 94! He also was an avid golfer and lover of a fine cut of meat!

He leaves behind his wife Janice Schoner of 49 years. His son Bruce Schoner, step son Todd Haynes, step daughter Robin MacPherson.

Nephew Donny Christer, niece Shari Jerde.

No services will be held.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
