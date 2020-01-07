|
Don Michael Drengson
It is with deep sadness that the family of Don Michael Drengson announces his passing. Born to Helen Malmin and Alvin Drengson on May 4, 1936, in Jamestown, North Dakota, he died on December 30, 2019 in Bremerton, Washington. "Mike," as his friends knew him, moved to Shelton, Washington with his family as a young boy, and he later graduated from Irene S. Reed High School in 1955. He married his high school romance, Barbara Ruch, and worked at the mill in Shelton. They had one daughter, Michelle. His marriage ended after six years, and he moved to Bremerton to complete an apprenticeship at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.
During this time, he met Lynna Slye, and they married on August 2, 1964. While working at the shipyard and attending community college, he suffered from extreme exhaustion due to what was discovered to be Type 1 diabetes. After completing community college, he and Lynna moved to Ellensburg where he earned his bachelor's degree. After teaching for several years, he returned to the naval shipyard where he taught the machinist trade at the apprentice school.
Mike never let his disease define him, pursuing life with gusto. He was an avid skier and mountain climber. Later, roller skating and bicycling with his wife and numerous friends. Mike was always willing to help neighbors and friends with projects, including waxing skis and tuning bicycles. He also turned wooden bowls and other beautiful wood objects to sell at the Port Orchard Farmer's Market.
Mike is survived by Lynna, his wife of 56 years; his daughter, Michelle; three grandsons, Eric, Aaron, and Andrew Buchel; his brother, Alan in Victoria, B.C.; and three nieces, Alice, Jane, and Anna, all of whom reside in Victoria. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews on his wife's side.
Sadly, diabetes finally won the fight, and he died peacefully at home, surrounded by his wife, daughter, and three grandsons. He will always be a part of our hearts and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Bremerton YMCA.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020