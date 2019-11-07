|
|
Don Winslow
Port Orchard - Don passed away at his home on October 26th, surrounded by family.
He was born to Conde and Lulu Winslow in Tacoma, Washington on September 12, 1931. He spent his early years living in Puyallup until moving to Port Orchard in 1940. There he attended Annapolis School and graduated from South Kitsap High School in 1949, where he played football.
He started out working in the logging industry, then served in the U.S. Army from 1950-53, followed by completion of an apprenticeship at the PSNS, where he worked until 1966. He then transitioned to a successful career as a self-employed service station/auto repair proprietor from 1966-93.
Don married Barbara Blazick on Dec. 17, 1960. Together they enjoyed many family boating trips to the San Juan Islands and Canadian Gulf Islands, RV trips and salmon fishing on Puget Sound. Don was also an avid sports fan, especially of the Seattle Seahawks, UW Huskies, and South Kitsap football. His favorite activity of all was spending time with family.
Some of his most significant accomplishments included receiving 6 medals while serving in the U.S. Army- including two Silver Stars for Korean War combat; serving 24 years as a Manchester Water District Commissioner; becoming an accomplished bowler; and coaching Little League.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, parents Conde and Lulu, and siblings Orville, Opal, Eldon, Wanda, Shirley, Alice, Ethel and Donna. Survivors include his sons Ronald Winslow of Port Orchard and Donald Winslow of Shelton, daughter LaVonne Esperson of Arlington, stepson Lorne Bangert of Richland, stepdaughter Debra Johnston of Bothell and brother Jerry of Port Orchard. He is also survived by five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in the form of donations to the or to .
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019