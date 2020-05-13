|
Donald A. Luce
1924 -2020. Donald was born in Vallejo CA to Ivan and Irma Luce at Vallejo General Hospital. At his passing he was 95 and living in Prescott AZ. Don graduated from Vallejo Senior High in 1942. He participated in basketball, football and track in high school. Don entered the Navy and was called to active duty in 1943 as a Naval Air Cadet in San Luis Obispo CA. After graduating from flight school as an Ensign, he transferred to Florida for combat training. In 1945 Don was shipped to Guam and assigned to the USS Santee CVE29. He was a fighter pilot, flying a F6F Hell Cat. Two months later the first atom bomb was dropped on the city of Hiroshima Japan and three days later a second bomb on Nagasaki Japan. On August 14, 1945 Don was in flight to Hawaii and received word that the war had ended. He was ordered back to the USS Santee CVE29. Don was discharged as a Lieutenant JG in San Francisco CA and returned to Vallejo. He began working at Red Top Dairy where his father was an ice cream maker. In 1948 Don went into business with his brother Robert. They started their gas station and auto repair as Luce Brothers Richfield in Vallejo CA. Don was active with the National Guard serving as a Captain from 1960 until 1966. During this time, he began his career with Westinghouse at Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo CA. After multiple Westinghouse transfers, Don finally called Port Orchard WA his home for 49 years. He continued with Westinghouse at Bremerton Naval Base for 6 years. The last assignment was at the Bangor Trident Submarine Base WA. Don retired from Westinghouse after 28 years as a field engineer. He remained in Port Orchard with his wife Berva until 2017 moving to Prescott AZ. In Port Orchard Don assisted as a coach with a Babe Ruth team. Don was preceded in death by his parents Ivan and Irma, his brother Robert and Don's wife, Berva of 71 years. Don leaves behind his sister Carol Loyer. His children Debrah Herlocker (Bob), Geoffry (Jeannamarie) and Tim (Ann). His grandchildren Arion Luce, Amy Dittamore and Esme' Luce. Great grandchildren Katherine, Caroline and Corrine Dittamore. Don requested that no funeral services be held and donations of your choice.
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 13 to May 15, 2020