Donald Bruce Leonardy, 81, beloved husband, father of two children and five grandchildren passed August 6, 2020 from complications with Parkinson's disease, with his family by his side. He was born in Seattle in 1938 and was raised in Wenatchee, Seattle, and Redmond. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1960 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and was a life member of Zeta Psi Fraternity. He married Roberta Johnson, the love of his life, in Spokane on November 25, 1967. He moved with his family to Bremerton in 1972.



Donald was US Navy active duty from 1960-1964 and was deployed to Vietnam in 1962. He worked as a civil service engineer with Lockheed Shipbuilding and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard from 1964-1998. He managed the modernization branch at PERA-CV involved in aircraft carrier overhaul planning. Donald continued his U.S. Navy affiliation as a reservist until 1986, retiring at the rank of Captain. During this time, he was Commanding Officer of two different PSNS Naval reserve units. He received a Navy Commendation Medal for his work coordinating and mentoring the Engineering Duty Officer qualification program.



Donald was an active member of Silverdale Lutheran Church. He loved singing in the church choir and playing the handbells. He served several times as the church treasurer and worked as part of the SLC landscape team. His leisure time interests included spending time at the family summer home on Mason Lake, water sports, Hood Canal salmon enhancement, and model trains.



Donald is survived by his wife of 52 years, Roberta of Silverdale, his daughter Julie Stevens (Bryce) of Cle Elum, two grandsons Kyle and Andrew, his son Bruce Leonardy (Rebekah) of Puyallup, and granddaughters Sydney, Sasha, and Stellyn.



A private graveside service with immediate family will take place later this month, and a celebration of life memorial service at Silverdale Lutheran Church will happen at a later date to be determined. Any donations in memory of Don shall be directed to the Crista Shores Good Samaritan Fund or Silverdale Lutheran Church.









