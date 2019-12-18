|
Donald Cornelius Bernritter
Don died December 2, 2019, at Harrison Hospital, Bremerton Washington from Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his wife JoAnn, son Wayne Bernritter, daughter Becky Jones (Peter), sister Betty Bittle (Lou) Tucson AZ, and brother John Bernritter, Mesa AZ. Also 5 grandchildren, Keira, Wllen, Nick, Isabella, and Madison. He is preceded in death by his parents Pauline and Don Bernritter, brother Dale and daughter Stephanie.
Don grew up in Tracyton, WA and graduated from Central Kitsap High School. He joined the Navy in 1958 and served 6 years, being discharged in 1964.
He married JoAnn in 1961 and then began his college years, finishing up with a masters degree from Seattle University. The family moved to Kent WA where Don worked for many years at Food Services of America, retiring in 1999, and moving back to Silverdale where he enjoyed renewing old friendships and playing softball, fishing, traveling, hiking in the Olympics and spending time with family on Hood Pt. on the Canal.
Don was loved and will be missed by friends and family and those who knew him for his quirky personality and sense of humor.
Memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019