Donald David Cates



February 24, 1959 to September 17, 2020



Donald David Cates was born February 24, 1959, the 8th of 9 children born to Ben and Louise Cates. He passed on 17 September, 2020. He grew up in East Bremerton on Hemlock Street, in a house and a neighborhood full of noisy happy kids. His childhood was a time of outdoor play, animals that ran free and parents who called the children in from play when it was time for dinner. The Cates family all sat at the kitchen table for dinner.



Don went to Olympic View Elementary, George Dewey Junior High and East High School graduating in 1977. An athlete all his life Don played sports from pee-wee level through high school. In high school Don excelled as a member of the wrestling team, competing at the state level multiple times. In addition to organized sports he and his brothers, cousins and friends played countless games of football in the front yard, baseball in the street and basketball at the reservoir at Olympic View. As an adult Don took up bowling and golf and played in the shipyard league for a number of years and continued playing into retirement.



Don married in 1979 and in 1982 and 1985 children Nick and Brynn arrived respectively. A father actively involved in his children's upbringings he coached sports teams and was a mentor to both his kids. Don was known for letting Brynn do his hair in the household when she was little, sometimes appearing around the house with hair clips in his hair. He coached multiple basketball teams that Nick played on, sometimes even getting a little too animated on the sidelines for the refs.



Don worked at PSNS for over 30 years. Rising to Shop 38 Superintendent from 2001-2004 and later working as a Nuclear Program Manager. He embodied and taught service to Mechanics, Navy, and our Country. Don's humble example transferred into teaching/experience to many of the members of Shop 38 and beyond that they rely as part of their foundation to this day. Don took great pride in his time at PSNS and treasured the friends and relationships he made over the years. His daughter Brynn followed in his footsteps and works in Shop 38 to this day.



After working for more than thirty years Don enjoyed the leisure routine of retirement.



Being woken up, much too early, by his cat Angus B Cat(who had his own online blog the Cats Log). The short drive to the espresso stand for morning coffee and a newspaper. Stopping by to see what his retired brothers were up to. Sports on television, especially golf and UW Husky football. Playing golf, as his health allowed. On many afternoons he could be found watching sports and "curing the world's problems" with friends at the Cloverleaf. Don was never one to brag but he did share his pride in his children as they grew in their personal and professional lives.



Don is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Cathy, his brother Fred, sister-in-law Lourdes and nephew Kyle Buttolph. He is survived by his children Nick (Madison) and Brynn, sister Debby (Jim), brothers Charlie (Kathy), Ben (Wendy), Ken, John (Tracey), Andy, brother-in-law Roger Buttolph and a number of nieces and nephews.



Don will be forever remembered as good father, brother and friend. A man with a warm smile and equally warm heart. Someone who people genuinely enjoyed being around. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Due to Covid 19 restrictions a celebration of life for Don will happen at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store