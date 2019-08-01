Services
Tuell-McKee Funeral and Cremation Services of Bremerton - Bremerton
4843 Auto Center Way, Suite, A
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-5179
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bremerton Senior Ctr.
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Francoeur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Francoeur


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Francoeur Obituary
Donald Francoeur

Bremerton - Donald passed away peacefully in his sleep, after a fun filled day with his family doing what he loved fishing at Sekiu. He flew to the heavens to join his bride of 55 years on july 14th , 2019. Born on Oct 10th 1942 to Laurance and Lillian Francoeur in Ishpeming Mich. Moved to Bremerton with parents and two sisters Diane and Lauren, in 1946 were he made Bremerton his forever home. He Married the love of his life Helen Weber Dec 2nd 1961 his lifetime love. Served in the Air Force 1961-1965. He worked for 33 years as a Welder at PSNS retiring in 1998. Survived by his two daughters: Melody Francoeur (Shawn Bowen), Marcie Luzik (Brad), 3 grandkids and 6 great grandchildren. His Sister Diane Paget of Olympia, and many loving nieces and nephews that he just adored. We miss you so much dad!! Grandpa and Great Grandpa.. Until we meet again! Catch that big fish in heaven! Where there are no fin rules! Memorial Tribute August 10th 1-4pm at Bremerton Senior Ctr. Go to Tuell Mckee for more details.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now