|
|
Donald Francoeur
Bremerton - Donald passed away peacefully in his sleep, after a fun filled day with his family doing what he loved fishing at Sekiu. He flew to the heavens to join his bride of 55 years on july 14th , 2019. Born on Oct 10th 1942 to Laurance and Lillian Francoeur in Ishpeming Mich. Moved to Bremerton with parents and two sisters Diane and Lauren, in 1946 were he made Bremerton his forever home. He Married the love of his life Helen Weber Dec 2nd 1961 his lifetime love. Served in the Air Force 1961-1965. He worked for 33 years as a Welder at PSNS retiring in 1998. Survived by his two daughters: Melody Francoeur (Shawn Bowen), Marcie Luzik (Brad), 3 grandkids and 6 great grandchildren. His Sister Diane Paget of Olympia, and many loving nieces and nephews that he just adored. We miss you so much dad!! Grandpa and Great Grandpa.. Until we meet again! Catch that big fish in heaven! Where there are no fin rules! Memorial Tribute August 10th 1-4pm at Bremerton Senior Ctr. Go to Tuell Mckee for more details.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 1, 2019