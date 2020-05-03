Resources
Donald Heng


1938 - 2020
Donald Heng Obituary
Donald Heng

Port Orchard - Donald R. Heng passed away peacefully at his Port Orchard home on April 16, 2020 with his wife Fran, his loving wife of 61 years, by his side. A kind and gentle person with a great sense of humor, Don was born April 12, 1938 in Barnesville, MN. At the age of 13 his family moved to Port Orchard, WA. He graduated from South Kitsap High School in 1956. Donald met Frances Spanjer in Cheney, WA, not far from Spokane, where their two children were born. The family moved to the Seattle area in 1961 where Don worked first for Boeing, and later for A.E. Rakkety Co.

Don enjoyed camping, canoeing, hiking, motor cycling, building forts with his grandchildren, working on projects with his brother, and making trips to the ocean. He also enjoyed traveling to Texas to visit his son's family. He always loved time he could spend with his grandchildren. In his later years Don enjoyed morning coffee with his Port Orchard friends and a monthly lunch with the P.O.O.F. group at the Bremerton Airport Diner.

Donald is survived by his wife, Fran; his daughter Debbie (John) Nigro of Poulsbo, WA; his son, David (Sheila) Heng of Prosper, TX; six grandchildren: Zachary, Trevor, Tyler, Jason, Bryan and Allison, and brother, Virgil (Lorraine) Heng of Port Orchard, WA. Don was preceded in death by his father, Arndt; his mother, Margaret; and his brother Jack.

No services will be held at this time. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Franciscan Hospice, Tacoma, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 3, 2020
