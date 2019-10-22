|
Donald Lynn Jensen
Bremerton - Donald Lynn Jensen, 73, passed away in his Bremerton, Washington home on October 14, 2019 with his wife by his side. A career mechanic, he was survived by his wife of 46 years, Melissa L; daughter Jamie L; son, Jon C; daughter, Nicole A; son, Jeffrey L; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was the 2nd youngest of 7 children and survived by his two sisters Bonnie Burmaster and Phyllis Flesher.
A casual gathering will be held at Silver Spurs Club Clubhouse at 8000 Nels Nelson Road, Bremerton, Washington from Noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th. Please make a donation to the Kitsap Humane Society in lieu of flowers.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019