|
|
Donald W. Kilian
Kitsap - March 11, 1930 - May 13, 2019
Don was born March 11th, 1930 in Yakima, Washington and came to the Puget Sound area with his family when he was six years old. He graduated from Central Kitsap High School. For a short time, he worked at Boeing before starting his career at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. He worked at the shipyard for 36 years as an electronics technician, retiring in 1986.
Don wanted to serve his country, so at age 18 he joined the Army National Guard where he was a member for 22 years. He then transferred to the U.S. Army Reserve to continue serving in the military until the day of his passing.
Don enjoyed outdoor activities, camping, and working around his home at Tiger Lake. He surrounded his lake house with various varieties of exotic bamboo.
He was very interested in military history, especially that relating to WW II in the South Pacific and made many trips to various areas of the world to research. He was also an avid collector of WW II Japanese memorabilia.
Don deeply touched the lives of many people. If you knew Don, you would say he was the most kind and unselfish man, he had a heart of gold. Family was everything to Don. He always looked forward to family gathering and the memories of the time spent together with him will be cherished by his family forever.
Don is survived by siblings, Jean Barrett, Nancy Ange, and Pat Langhorn; by his nieces, Archelle Esperas and Susanne Hollis-Bowman, Kathy Langhorn, Patty Emerson, Barbara Lemon, Susan Melton; by his nephews, Ken Langhorn, Keith Langhorn, Steve Barrett and Lonnie Barrett; and also by his cat, Cassie.
The funeral will be May 29th, 2 pm, at Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home. Per Don's request there will not be a reception following the service. Donations can be made in his memory to the Kitsap Humane Society. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home the day of the service.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 22, 2019