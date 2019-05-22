Services
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-7648
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Kilian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald W. Kilian


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald W. Kilian Obituary
Donald W. Kilian

Kitsap - March 11, 1930 - May 13, 2019

Don was born March 11th, 1930 in Yakima, Washington and came to the Puget Sound area with his family when he was six years old. He graduated from Central Kitsap High School. For a short time, he worked at Boeing before starting his career at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. He worked at the shipyard for 36 years as an electronics technician, retiring in 1986.

Don wanted to serve his country, so at age 18 he joined the Army National Guard where he was a member for 22 years. He then transferred to the U.S. Army Reserve to continue serving in the military until the day of his passing.

Don enjoyed outdoor activities, camping, and working around his home at Tiger Lake. He surrounded his lake house with various varieties of exotic bamboo.

He was very interested in military history, especially that relating to WW II in the South Pacific and made many trips to various areas of the world to research. He was also an avid collector of WW II Japanese memorabilia.

Don deeply touched the lives of many people. If you knew Don, you would say he was the most kind and unselfish man, he had a heart of gold. Family was everything to Don. He always looked forward to family gathering and the memories of the time spent together with him will be cherished by his family forever.

Don is survived by siblings, Jean Barrett, Nancy Ange, and Pat Langhorn; by his nieces, Archelle Esperas and Susanne Hollis-Bowman, Kathy Langhorn, Patty Emerson, Barbara Lemon, Susan Melton; by his nephews, Ken Langhorn, Keith Langhorn, Steve Barrett and Lonnie Barrett; and also by his cat, Cassie.

The funeral will be May 29th, 2 pm, at Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home. Per Don's request there will not be a reception following the service. Donations can be made in his memory to the Kitsap Humane Society. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home the day of the service.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
Download Now