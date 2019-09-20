|
|
Donna Isabelle (McKnight) Burke
Port Orchard - Donna Isabelle (McKnight) Burke passed away September 10, 2019 in Port Orchard. Donna was born in Port Angeles to Naomi and Joseph McKnight on July 31, 1923. Donna graduated from Port Angeles HS, then moved with her family to Seattle where Donna worked for Boeing during WWII. She married an Army man, Bernie Burke, on July 4, 1945 the same day Donna's Grandparents married in the early 1900's. Donna traveled with Bernie between Seattle, Alaska and Maryland until he retired from the service in 1965, they then settled in Tracyton near her family.
Donna loved living on the water in Tracyton, working in her yard, volunteering with Kiwanis (she was the first woman Kiwanian in WA), the Tracyton library, arranging flowers, being in garden club, as a member of the Tracyton Church, dancing, the Elks, traveling and most importantly being with her family. First it was watching grandchildren playing sports and then it was the great grandchildren; baseball, soccer, basketball, swimming and musical performances too. Whatever the kids were doing she wanted to be near them. Donna worked for JCPenney's, retiring twice, the last time when she was in her 70's. She loved working with people, especially the young military families.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband Bernie Burke, companion Wells Perle, and her son Daniel Burke. Donna is survived by her daughters, Sheila Walters (Poulsbo) and Martha Segerman (Bremerton), daughter-in-law Pat Burke (Bremerton), her sister Colleen Carlson (Bremerton), grandchildren: David, Nathan, Paul, Dawna, Billie, JD, Crystal and Allison and great grandchildren: Tyler, Andrew, Sarah, Tom, Olivia, Brayden, Elijah, Ben, Hudson, Ellie, Peyton & Jackson.
A memorial service will be held September 29, 3:30 at Tracyton United Methodist Church, 5153 Naomi Ave, Bremerton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Donna's name to the Tracyton United Methodist Church, PO Box 127, Tracyton, WA 98393.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 20, 2019