Donna Marlene (Yingling) Tarver
Donna Marlene Tarver (Yingling)

On Sunday September 27, 2020 Donna Marlene Tarver (Yingling) passed away peacefully in South Carolina from liver failure. Donna is survived by 2 children: Kenneth Tarver (Karen) and Trisha Gaskill (Jeff), 4 grandchildren: Kristin (Chris), Kailey (Steven), James, and Jordan, 3 great grandchildren: Logan, Ronan, and Colton, and 2 step-grandchildren: Kaye and Joe. Additionally, she leaves behind her brothers Mel (Pat) and Ron (Kim). She joins her son James, her beloved sister Dorthy, and her step-grandchild Sara in Heaven.

To share a memory or read more about our lovely mother please go to http://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/9381890.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
