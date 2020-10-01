Donna Marlene Tarver (Yingling)
On Sunday September 27, 2020 Donna Marlene Tarver (Yingling) passed away peacefully in South Carolina from liver failure. Donna is survived by 2 children: Kenneth Tarver (Karen) and Trisha Gaskill (Jeff), 4 grandchildren: Kristin (Chris), Kailey (Steven), James, and Jordan, 3 great grandchildren: Logan, Ronan, and Colton, and 2 step-grandchildren: Kaye and Joe. Additionally, she leaves behind her brothers Mel (Pat) and Ron (Kim). She joins her son James, her beloved sister Dorthy, and her step-grandchild Sara in Heaven.
To share a memory or read more about our lovely mother please go to http://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/9381890
.