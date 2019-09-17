|
Donna M.J. Henry
- - Donna Marie Jo Henry passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 at the age of 78 with her loving family by her side. She had suffered with a myriad of painful illnesses for several years and is finally at peace. An only child, Donna was born April 14, 1941 in Yakima, WA to Joseph and (Emilie) "Marie" Young. After graduating from Yakima High School in 1959, she met and married a dashing young man that swept her off her feet. Donna and Donald Henry were married on December 10, 1960 and eventually moved to Bremerton in 1966 when Donald became a rigger apprentice at PSNS.
She is survived by her dedicated husband Donald Henry, loving daughters Peggy Sanders, Carol Henry, and Diana Cutler, nine grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Donna was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and everybody's friend. She enjoyed dancing, reading, bowling, bingo, and potlucks. Donna and her husband were active members with both Trout Unlimited/Northwest Steelheaders club and Westside Improvement Club for many years, as well as being frequent patrons at Big Apple Diner.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please bring a dish to share at Donna's farewell potluck while we share our memories during her celebration of life held at Westside Improvement Club on September 29, 2019 at 2:00pm.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 17, 2019