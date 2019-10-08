Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Village Green Community Center
Kingston, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Pederson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna V. Pederson


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna V. Pederson Obituary
Donna V. Pederson

Kingston - Donna Pederson passed peacefully on August 29 in Poulsbo. Survived by David, her husband of 51 years, two sons, one granddaughter, and two dogs. Born in 1944 and raised by her mother and stepfather in Minneapolis and graduated from the University of Minnesota and UAA.

She married David in 1968 in a whirlwind romance. After having children, they moved to Anchorage. She worked in hospital project management and raised and trained five goldens, including one national champion. An engaged mother, she loved knitting, quilting, and her Swedish relatives.

Memorial celebration 2 - 4 on Saturday, October 12, Village Green Community Center, Kingston. Donations suggested to dog rescues or https://www.kathleensutton.org. Longer obituary at http://www.poulsbomortuary.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.