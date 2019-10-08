|
Donna V. Pederson
Kingston - Donna Pederson passed peacefully on August 29 in Poulsbo. Survived by David, her husband of 51 years, two sons, one granddaughter, and two dogs. Born in 1944 and raised by her mother and stepfather in Minneapolis and graduated from the University of Minnesota and UAA.
She married David in 1968 in a whirlwind romance. After having children, they moved to Anchorage. She worked in hospital project management and raised and trained five goldens, including one national champion. An engaged mother, she loved knitting, quilting, and her Swedish relatives.
Memorial celebration 2 - 4 on Saturday, October 12, Village Green Community Center, Kingston. Donations suggested to dog rescues or https://www.kathleensutton.org. Longer obituary at http://www.poulsbomortuary.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019