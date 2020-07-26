1/1
Doris Hammond Netherton
Doris Hammond Netherton

Our Mom and Grammy passed away peacefully the evening of July 19th. Born February 17, 1926 daughter of Jack and Laverne Brautlacht, sister Jackie, brothers George and Johnny, who all passed before her. She married Farrell Hammond in 1946, and they started their family. She lived her whole life in Bremerton except for the last four months when she went to live at Stafford Healthcare in Port Orchard due to her illness. After raising their family, four months before he was set to retire, Farrell passed away in 1980. Doris worked at JC Penney for many years in various roles before the store moved to Silverdale. Mom loved her dog Ace and loved watching television, especially NCIS. When she was younger, she had a yard like a park and still had a green thumb. She loved her family most; daughters Cynthia (Denny) Waln from Montana, Robin (David) from Port Orchard, and son John Hammond from Bremerton. Grandchildren Camille Wandler from Montana, Chris Smith and Nick (Melicent) Smith all from Bellevue, and Traves Hammond from Port Orchard. Great grandsons Cody (Sariah) Wandler from Montana, and Finley and Kellan Smith from Bellevue. Graveside service is Saturday, August 1st at 2:00 at Miller-Woodlawn Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel. Thank you to all of the wonderful caregivers at Stafford Healthcare. They loved and took care of her like she was one of their own. We will all miss her but we have many wonderful memories.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
