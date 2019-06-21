|
|
Doris Rintala
Bremerton - Doris was born in Florence, Wisconsin on January 8, 1924. Her and her late husband, Martin, lived in many places during his Naval career. They moved from San Diego to Port Orchard and finally settling in Bremerton. Doris was survived by her son Martin of Simi Valley CA. While she didn't have any biological grandchildren, she was a Foster Grandmother to hundreds of children beginning in 1989 at Kitsap Child Care and Preschool.
Graveside Services will be on Saturday June; 22 at 10:30 at Miller-Woodlawn in Bremerton. For those who would like to honor Doris, two organizations that Doris supported were The Smile Train and .
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 21, 2019