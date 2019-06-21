Services
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-7648
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Rintala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Rintala

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Rintala Obituary
Doris Rintala

Bremerton - Doris was born in Florence, Wisconsin on January 8, 1924. Her and her late husband, Martin, lived in many places during his Naval career. They moved from San Diego to Port Orchard and finally settling in Bremerton. Doris was survived by her son Martin of Simi Valley CA. While she didn't have any biological grandchildren, she was a Foster Grandmother to hundreds of children beginning in 1989 at Kitsap Child Care and Preschool.

Graveside Services will be on Saturday June; 22 at 10:30 at Miller-Woodlawn in Bremerton. For those who would like to honor Doris, two organizations that Doris supported were The Smile Train and .

Please visit www.miller-woodlawn.com to leave a tribute.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
Download Now