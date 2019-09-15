|
Dorothy Ann Brower
Kitsap - Dorothy Ann Brower, affectionately known to her family as Nanny, passed away early Friday, September 6 from natural causes at age 95. She was loved by many, including her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Cheri and two sons Gerald and James, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nanny loved her life and lived it to the fullest. Just this last year she took a two week trip to Italy, a trip to Las Vegas, and many day trips and adventures with her close family. She had a beautiful spirit and will be so greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 15, 2019