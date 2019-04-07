|
Dorothy Elaine Ferguson
Poulsbo - Dorothy Winther Ferguson passed away suddenly March 19, 2019, at 84 years old. She is survived by her husband, Dale Ferguson, of 26 years and her children Audrey Clark, Laurie (Mark) Ligman, Sharon (Mark) Rogers, and Bill Anderson and stepchildren: Jerry (Rosemary) Springer, Don (Linda) Springer, Teresa (Steve) Brown, Bill Springer and Lisa (Rick) Thomason. She embraced and dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy will be remembered for her faithfulness to her Lord, her kind heart and unconditional love to her friends. She will be dearly missed. A Memorial service will be held in Silverdale on Saturday, April 13th, 2019; 2 pm at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8065 Chico Way NW, Bremerton, Washington 98312 In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ the King School, http://ctkwels.org/ and Central Kitsap Food Bank http://ckfoodbank.org/ . Please visit Dorothy's online guestbook at www.poulsbomortuary.com
