Port Orchard - Dorothy Jean Andrews, 91 of Port Orchard passed away peacefully in her sleep, August 5th 2020. She is survived by two sons, Jerry(Linda) ; Dean(Nancy) and two daughters Bonnie(John) and Lori (Lee). Life celebration will be at Christian Life Center in Port Orchard at 11 am on Monday August 24th. Internment will be at Miller Woodlawn in Bremerton. Tributes may be made on the Miller Woodlawn Tribute Page.









