Services
Poulsbo Mortuary/Stone Chapel
22272 Foss Rd Ne
Poulsbo, WA 98370
(360) 779-4474
Dorothy May Fletcher

Dorothy May Fletcher Obituary
Dorothy May Fletcher

Poulsbo - May 26, 1930 to November 13, 2019

On the morning of November 13, 2019, Dorothy May Fletcher comfortably passed away. Dorothy was 89 years old and lived a long fruitful life. She was born on May 26, 1930 to Rose and Herman Grady in Shelby, Nebraska. She lived the majority of her life in the Puget Sound area, with the past 24 years in Poulsbo, WA. Dorothy was a retired 25 year employee of Pacific Northwest Bell and U.S. West. She was an artist in her own right, creating many wonderful crafts she sold at craft shows. Gardening was another passion of hers, as she loved to plant flowers and spend time in her yard. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with family and friends and had a heart of gold. She is survived by her son Randal Fletcher and Cindy Haberly (Rick), both of Poulsbo, WA. Dorothy loved her five grandchildren, Kyle, Brittany, Danielle, Stephanie and Michelle and her six great grandchildren, Scarlett, Bear, Daisy, Molly May, Alexander and Evan. All are welcome to attend the celebration of Dorothy's life on November 23, 2019 at 5:00 pm at The Stone Chapel Poulsbo Mortuary. Donations can be made in Dorothy's name to the Kitsap Humane Society.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
