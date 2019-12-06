|
|
Dorothy "Marguerite" Potts
Born November 22, 1920, died November 28, 2019. Survived by her brother Dave Smith and four daughters - Louanne Jones, Dody Frick, Barbara Pykonen, and Donna Walling. Marguerite had 4 grandchildren and 10-1/2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Art Potts.
She resided in Port Orchard from 1967 until 2004 when she moved with her husband Art to Merrill Gardens in Stanwood, Washington.
She was beloved by all for her happy countenance and love of life. She showed her sacrificial love for her family throughout her life. She was a strong Christian woman, who loved the Lord her Savior most of all and was dedicated to serving Him.
Beloved for her sense of humor and cheerfulness and seeming limitless energy. She died at her daughter Barbara's home surrounded by loving family. We mourn her loss but will see her again in heaven. Until then we are comforted in knowing that she is in the Lord's loving embrace and singing joyfully in the heavenly choir.
Memorial service will be held at Brookdale Assisted Living in Stanwood on January 18th at 1:00.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019