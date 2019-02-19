Resources
Dorothy Strait


1924 - 2019
Dorothy Strait Obituary
Dorothy Strait

Retsil, WA

Apr. 14, 1924 - Feb. 11, 2019

Dorothy Strait, 94, passed February 11, 2019, with her daughter, Barbara by her side at Washington Veteran's Home in Retsil, WA. She was born April 14, 1924 in Bellingham, WA.

Dorothy was a very active member and started volunteering at Retsil in 1975. She was the VFW Auxiliary Hospital Chairman for 22 consecutive years.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Alan Strait and daughter, Barbara Strait. She is predeceased by her husband Raymond Strait.

Dorothy and Raymond moved from Manteca, CA to Hoodsport in 1973 and enjoyed life on the Hood Canal. They started the VFW Chapter in Hoodsport in 1983, and then moved it to the Shelton VFW Post 1694. Donations may be sent to VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 1694; any questions contact Jackie Forest (360) 426-3626. There will be a Memorial Service at Washington Veteran's Home – Retsil, April 14th, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Feb. 19, 2019
